Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Lowered to $132.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.31.

NYSE CB opened at $128.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 8.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 18.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

