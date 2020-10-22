Cimarex Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 20,790 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,242% compared to the average volume of 622 call options.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 66.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 196.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 754,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 500,237 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 400,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 112,542 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on XEC. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

