Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $49.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.50. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $2,013,271.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,414,591.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88. Insiders sold a total of 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 115.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 476,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 255,267 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,604,000 after acquiring an additional 162,340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,303,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 138.9% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 180,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 105,040 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 813,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,798,000 after acquiring an additional 104,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.