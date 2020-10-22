Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.41.

Cloudflare stock opened at $54.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. Cloudflare has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion and a PE ratio of -84.58.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $1,810,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $298,023.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,620,430 shares of company stock worth $105,915,391. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,102,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cloudflare by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $6,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 19.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 31,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cloudflare by 118,591.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after buying an additional 592,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

