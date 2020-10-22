Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Downgraded by Investec

Investec cut shares of Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. Coca-Cola Amatil has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $16.18.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

