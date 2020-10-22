Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

CCA stock traded down C$0.30 on Thursday, hitting C$99.14. 22,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,466. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of C$87.57 and a 1-year high of C$132.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$109.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

