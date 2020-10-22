Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of COLB opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.