Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.60 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.57.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 85.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

