Concho Resources Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

CXO stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Concho Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 18,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

