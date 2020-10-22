Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) PT Lowered to $70.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

NYSE:CXO opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Concho Resources has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $114,608,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $83,599,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $63,252,000 after buying an additional 62,731 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.