Continental (FRA:CON) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Continental (FRA:CON) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.00 ($115.29).

Shares of CON opened at €101.70 ($119.65) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €94.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.21. Continental has a twelve month low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a twelve month high of €256.50 ($301.76).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

