Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) PT Raised to $101.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPRT. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

CPRT opened at $114.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. Copart has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $118.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Copart by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

