Cormark Boosts Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$19.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Altagas’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB upgraded Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Altagas and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.88.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$17.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.11. Altagas has a twelve month low of C$8.71 and a twelve month high of C$22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$989.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.0274954 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Altagas’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

