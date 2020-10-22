Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $24.64 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

In other news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

