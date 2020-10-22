Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.28.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $32.90 on Monday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after buying an additional 2,204,033 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,296,000 after buying an additional 1,704,350 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,358,000 after buying an additional 1,181,926 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,636,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after buying an additional 892,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,407,000 after buying an additional 883,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.