Cowen Begins Coverage on Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TARA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

TARA opened at $21.31 on Monday. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 3,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $58,865.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 598,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 351,481 shares of company stock worth $5,886,044 and have sold 15,808 shares worth $362,798. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARA. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Knott David M increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

