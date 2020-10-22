Cowen Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $100.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Cowen from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of EW opened at $83.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $910,292.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,839,061.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,778,301.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,725.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

