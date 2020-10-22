Cowen Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $32.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price increased by Cowen from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after buying an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,648,000 after buying an additional 550,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,766,000 after buying an additional 65,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,239,000 after buying an additional 632,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after buying an additional 2,497,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.