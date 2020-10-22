Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LSF has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

NYSE LSF opened at $49.37 on Monday. Laird Superfood has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $60.80.

In other news, major shareholder Manifesto Ventures Pbc Danone purchased 90,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,020.00.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.