Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €35.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FPE. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.77 ($46.79).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) stock opened at €33.40 ($39.29) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.63. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

