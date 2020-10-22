Credit Suisse Group Boosts Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $235.00

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICLR. Bank of America cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Icon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $202.23 on Thursday. Icon has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $215.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.18 and its 200 day moving average is $174.21.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icon will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 28.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Icon by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Icon by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 33,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Icon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 15.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

