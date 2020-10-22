Credit Suisse Group Boosts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $305.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $266.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEE. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $286.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.27.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $297.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.01. The company has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $308.06.

NextEra Energy shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.07). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,042,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,894 shares of company stock valued at $17,161,541. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after buying an additional 512,077 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,628,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.