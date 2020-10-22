Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

CS stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1,170.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

