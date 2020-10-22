Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 200.48 and a beta of 2.31. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,035 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $263,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,056.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $5,550,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after buying an additional 164,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 596,255 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 26.5% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after buying an additional 146,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 79.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after buying an additional 147,782 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 58.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 279,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

