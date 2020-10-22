Critical Contrast: Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) & CEL-SCI (NASDAQ:CVM)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Surface Oncology has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and CEL-SCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology -70.90% -32.89% -18.02% CEL-SCI -4,864.64% -268.51% -86.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Surface Oncology and CEL-SCI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 2 2 0 2.50 CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Surface Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.47%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surface Oncology and CEL-SCI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $15.36 million 23.59 -$54.79 million ($1.97) -4.61 CEL-SCI $460,000.00 1,111.58 -$22.14 million ($0.69) -19.19

CEL-SCI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surface Oncology. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats CEL-SCI on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

