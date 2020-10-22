Critical Review: NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) versus digitiliti (NASDAQ:DIGI)

digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) and NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

digitiliti has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetApp has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of NetApp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of digitiliti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NetApp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares digitiliti and NetApp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio digitiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetApp $5.41 billion 1.92 $819.00 million $3.53 13.26

NetApp has higher revenue and earnings than digitiliti.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for digitiliti and NetApp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score digitiliti 0 0 0 0 N/A NetApp 2 13 6 0 2.19

NetApp has a consensus price target of $52.71, suggesting a potential upside of 12.60%. Given NetApp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NetApp is more favorable than digitiliti.

Profitability

This table compares digitiliti and NetApp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets digitiliti N/A N/A N/A NetApp 14.47% 240.01% 10.44%

Summary

NetApp beats digitiliti on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About digitiliti

Digitiliti, Inc. provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers. The company also provides DigiLIBE, an information management software that moves and manages information objects, which are human recognized content, such as a word document or an excel spreadsheet. It serves various data intensive industries, including financial services, engineering and scientific, construction, health care, education, and legal services. The company sells and supports its solutions and services through direct sales, value-added remarketers, and third-party integrators. Digitiliti, Inc. is based in Breezy Point, Minnesota.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights. It also provides hybrid cloud solutions, such as NetApp ONTAP Storage Operating System, NetApp AFF A-series, NetApp AFF C190, NetApp FAS Series, FlexPod, NetApp ONTAP Select, NetApp MAX Data, NetApp Data Availability Services, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management Software, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication Software, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance Software, NetApp StorageGRID Object Storage Software, NetApp Element Operating System, NetApp SolidFire, NetApp HCI, NetApp SANtricity Storage Operating System, NetApp EF-Series, NetApp E-Series, NetApp Active IQ Predictive Analytics and Support, NetApp OnCommand Insight, and NetApp OnCommand Workflow Automation. Further, it provides software maintenance, hardware maintenance, and other services, including professional services, global support solutions, and customer education and training. It serves the energy, financial services, government, high technology, internet, life sciences, healthcare services, manufacturing, media, entertainment, animation, video postproduction, and telecommunications through a direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. NetApp has strategic partnership with Fujitsu for data management infrastructure. NetApp, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

