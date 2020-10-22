Critical Survey: Calloway's Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) vs. The Sherwin-Williams (OTCMKTS:SHW)

Calloway's Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) and The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Calloway's Nursery pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. The Sherwin-Williams pays an annual dividend of $5.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. The Sherwin-Williams pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of The Sherwin-Williams shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Calloway's Nursery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of The Sherwin-Williams shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Calloway's Nursery and The Sherwin-Williams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calloway's Nursery 5.52% -5.92% -2.62% The Sherwin-Williams 9.83% 53.67% 9.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Calloway's Nursery and The Sherwin-Williams, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calloway's Nursery 0 0 0 0 N/A The Sherwin-Williams 1 9 15 0 2.56

The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus target price of $681.05, indicating a potential upside of 1.04%. Given The Sherwin-Williams’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Sherwin-Williams is more favorable than Calloway's Nursery.

Volatility & Risk

Calloway's Nursery has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Sherwin-Williams has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calloway's Nursery and The Sherwin-Williams’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calloway's Nursery $58.75 million 1.00 $3.00 million N/A N/A The Sherwin-Williams $17.90 billion 3.43 $1.54 billion $21.12 31.92

The Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than Calloway's Nursery.

Summary

The Sherwin-Williams beats Calloway's Nursery on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calloway's Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 19 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners. The Consumer Brands Group segment provides branded and private-label architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives to retailers and distributors. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants. It serves retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third-party distributors through its branches and direct sales staff, as well as through outside sales representatives. The company has operations primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As of March 3, 2020, it operated approximately 4,900 company-operated stores and facilities. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

