Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

CCK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.44. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $90.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 8,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1,421.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.