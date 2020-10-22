Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

NYSE:CCK opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.44. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $90.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

