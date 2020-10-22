CSI Compressco LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend by 97.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The business had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CSI Compressco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.31.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

