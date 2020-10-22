Cummins’ (CMI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius lowered Cummins from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.95.

Cummins stock opened at $222.25 on Monday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $227.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,734,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

