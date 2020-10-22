CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc provides nonfiction subscription video-on-demand streaming services. The company offers documentaries and series about science, technology, history, society, lifestyle, and nature. CuriosityStream Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

