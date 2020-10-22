Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Lowered to $17.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

CWK opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 25.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 52.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

