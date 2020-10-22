DA Davidson Weighs in on BancorpSouth Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

BXS opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.42. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,613,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,610,000 after purchasing an additional 418,338 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,641,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,281,000 after acquiring an additional 110,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,043,000 after acquiring an additional 96,162 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 88,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

