Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,996. Danaher has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.94 and its 200 day moving average is $185.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

