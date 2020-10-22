Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. 17,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,789,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $911.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $123,891.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

