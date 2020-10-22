Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,420,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,358,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,440,000 after purchasing an additional 244,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

PG stock opened at $143.25 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.43 and its 200 day moving average is $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $356.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

