Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $72.89 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

