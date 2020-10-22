Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 2,478 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 227,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 215,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

MAIN opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

