Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $291.00 at BTIG Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BTIG Research from $253.00 to $291.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.06.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK stock opened at $247.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $267.10. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.79, for a total value of $105,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,903.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,721. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.