Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,975 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

Shares of JPM opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average is $97.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

