Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $67.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that State Street will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,062 shares of company stock worth $4,170,599 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.