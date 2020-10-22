Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $367.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $319.00 to $367.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.24.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $315.00 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $327.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.61 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

