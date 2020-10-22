Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DSSI. B. Riley reduced their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of DSSI stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. Diamond S Shipping has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $183.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.07 million. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

