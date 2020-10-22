Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.41.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

