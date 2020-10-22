Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $134.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

DOV stock opened at $113.73 on Thursday. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.28 and its 200-day moving average is $100.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after buying an additional 281,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,167,000 after buying an additional 227,829 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Dover by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after buying an additional 181,334 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 177,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 1,520.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 172,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 161,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

