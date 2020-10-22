Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Dunkin' Brands Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dunkin' Brands Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dunkin' Brands Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Dunkin' Brands Group alerts:

DNKN opened at $86.92 on Monday. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $88.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. Dunkin' Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,840,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,601,000 after acquiring an additional 97,846 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,467,000 after acquiring an additional 162,184 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.