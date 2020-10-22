easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESYJY. AlphaValue raised easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Main First Bank raised easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.80 on Monday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

