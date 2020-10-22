Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at KeyCorp

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EIX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Edison International stock opened at $59.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.46. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 91.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

