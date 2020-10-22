Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $87.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $838,723.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $29,335,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,064,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,360.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after buying an additional 40,784,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after buying an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after buying an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,680,000 after buying an additional 3,632,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

